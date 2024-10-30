Artur Beterbiev v Dimitry Bivol: Riyadh Season - IV Crown ShowdownGetty Images Sport
Richard Mills

Bruna Biancardi declares love for Neymar after rekindling romance with Al-Hilal star as they enjoy idyllic beach trip

NeymarAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueShowbiz

Bruna Biancardi declared her love for Neymar in a loved-up social media post with the Al-Hilal star.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Biancardi and Neymar back together
  • Model declares her love for Brazilian forward
  • Al-Hilal star back from ACL injury
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below