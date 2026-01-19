+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
James Westwood

Brits Abroad: Real Madrid fans turn on Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane takes another big step towards second Bundesliga title and ex-Man Utd wonderkid's excellent Eredivisie form continues

GOAL runs the rule over the British players earning a living away from their homeland, with plenty more stars deciding to leave their comfort zones in search of a better footballing life elsewhere. The Premier League is still obviously one of the world's most entertaining divisions and the Championship can prove fantastic for development, but there are more options out there.

Indeed, a host of British exports are thriving, including the current England captain, who took another big step towards his second career league title this weekend, and a certain Manchester United loanee with aspirations of earning a permanent move to Spain. It wasn't a particularly happy one for the country's most famous footballing brothers, though, as one was booed by his own fans while the other struggled to impose himself after being handed a rare start.

Every Monday this season, GOAL brings you the latest on British stars abroad, what they're getting up to, who is reaching the greatest heights and who needs to come home. Let's get stuck into this week's review...

  • KaneGetty Images

    Kane & Bayern's title procession continues

    Bayern Munich continued their march towards successive Bundesliga titles with a 5-1 thumping of RB Leipzig on Saturday, as Serge Gnabry, Harry Kane, Jonathan Tah, Aleksander Pavlovic and Michael Olise all got on the scoresheet. Top-four chasing Leipzig were expected to provide Bayern with a tough test at the Red Bull Arena, and went in at half-time 1-0 up through a poked effort from Romulo, but the reigning champions stepped it up a gear in the second 45 minutes to blow the hosts away.

    Kane notched Bayern's all-important second goal, calmly bringing down a precise Olise cross in the box before smashing the ball into the corner of the net. It was a typically ruthless finish from the England captain, who is now up to 21 Bundesliga goals for the season from just 18 appearances. If he replicates that strike-rate in the second half of the campaign, Kane will beat Robert Lewandowski's single-season goal record (41), and it would be foolish to bet against him.

    With the likes of Olise, Luis Diaz, Gnabry and teenage sensation Lennart Karl on hand to provide Kane with world-class service, there is very little chance of the goals drying up. Bayern are the best attacking side on the continent right now, and should be aiming for a clean sweep of trophies. They certainly won't be stopped in the Bundesliga, with nearest challengers Borussia Dortmund already 11 points off the pace.

    Ever the humble leader of the team, Kane attempted to shirk the spotlight after the game, instead singling out Bayern's veteran No.1 goalkeeper Manuel Neuer for special praise.

    "I think this season, the second parts of the game, I feel like we've grown in a lot of those. I think when the space gets a little bit bigger, with the squad that we have and the substitutes that we can make. The energy stays high, the intensity gets even more, and then we punish them. They were still dangerous. Manuel still had to make some really good saves in the second half," he said to ESPN.

    "It was one of those games that was on a tipping edge and then once we got ahead and then the third we pushed on from there. Manu is incredible, honestly. To share the pitch with him and to watch him train every day. He's 39 years young and still bouncing about. He's always there with us and you saw today, he made some really good saves and helped us win the game."

  • Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2025-26Getty

    Bellingham booed at the Bernabeu

    Real Madrid won their first La Liga game under Alvaro Arbeloa pretty comfortably, beating 19th-placed Levante 2-0 at the Bernabeu. But the home crowd had turned against the players even before kick-off, with many Madristas still unhappy about Xabi Alonso's sacking, and last week's shock Copa del Rey exit at the hands of second-tier Albacete.

    Whistles rained down as Madrid's starting line up was announced, with the loudest reserved for Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham. The former has long been a target for disgruntled fans, having reportedly butted heads with Alonso, and Vinicius was visibly emotional as boos continued to be hurled in his direction throughout the game.

    But it was far more surprising that Bellingham also felt the ire of the home faithful. The England midfielder has been arguably Madrid's most consistent performer since his return from injury in September, next to the prolific Kylian Mbappe, and the hostile welcome seemed to affect him against Levante. 

    Bellingham was always involved, but missed one big chance, lost possession 12 times and only won four of his 10 ground duels. The 22-year-old was sloppy on the ball and lacked his usual authority off it, with goals from Mbappe and Raul Asencio ultimately serving to paper over the cracks of his display.

    Still, there is reason to be hopeful again. Barcelona went down 2-1 at Real Sociedad on Sunday, so their lead at the summit has been cut to a single point. Despite all of the problems in the Madrid camp this term, they are still in the hunt for domestic and European glory. If Bellingham rediscovers his best level when Los Blancos travel to Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday and to Villarreal for a top-of-the-table clash next weekend, he is sure to win back the supporters.

  • Real Sociedad v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    Rashford back in the goals

    According to talkSPORT, Barcelona have opened talks with Manchester United about keeping Marcus Rashford beyond the summer, either on a permanent deal or another loan. The England international has earned the trust of Hansi Flick in his first few months at Camp Nou, racking up 19 goal involvements in 29 appearances across all competitions, and has been playing with a smile on his face again alongside top-class operators like Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha and Pedri.

    Rashford had, however, gone seven La Liga matches without a goal heading into Barca's trip to Real Sociedad on Sunday, and had to make do with a place on the bench despite the injury-enforced absence of Raphinha. He eventually came on for Dani Olmo just past the hour mark with Flick's team trailing 1-0, and made an instant impact.

    In the 70th minute, Yamal floated a delightful ball to the back post for Rashford, who glanced it past the hosts' goalkeeper after ghosting away from his marker. It was an impressive poacher's effort that should have given Barca a fresh injection of confidence, but less than a minute later, La Real restored their advantage through Goncalo Guedes.

    The Liga leaders threw the kitchen sink at La Real thereafter, but couldn't find another equaliser and slumped to their first league defeat since October. If the Blaugrana are to win the treble, defensive holes will need to be plugged. Still, on their day, Barca can overpower any side with their attacking riches, and Rashford made a strong case to be reinstated to Flick's line up in his cameo at Anoeta. He was a constant threat with his direct running and completed all of his passes in the opposition half.

    It remains to be seen if Barca reach a compromise with United on Rashford's future, but he is certainly putting in the work to extend his stay in Catalunya.

  • Borussia Dortmund v FC St. Pauli - BundesligaGetty Images Sport

    Jobe rusty on first BuLi start of 2026

    Jobe Bellingham has not enjoyed the bright start he would have liked at Borussia Dortmund, and did not make the most of his latest opportunity to shine at the weekend. Head coach Niko Kovac handed Bellingham a rare Bundesliga start for the visit of St. Pauli after seeing Marcel Sabitzer laid low with a calf injury, telling reporters in his pre-match press conference: "He’ll continue to get solid minutes. I’m very satisfied with him and happy that he’s ours."

    Bellingham earned those words with an encouraging substitute display in Dortmund's 3-0 midweek victory over Werder Bremen, in which he bagged an assist to mark his first game back after serving a suspension for the red card he received in the 1-1 draw with Freiburg before the winter break. The 20-year-old got a full 90 minutes under his belt against St. Pauli, and Dortmund ran out 3-2 winners to keep their very faint title hopes alive, but it was a rusty outing for the former Sunderland man.

    He didn't register a single shot or key pass, completed only one dribble and gave up possession cheaply 12 times. Sabitzer is reportedly facing a month on the sidelines, but won't be worried about losing his place in the long-term after watching Bellingham's latest performance.

    Bellingham wasn't the only Englishman on the pitch, however. As well as Jobe's team-mate Carney Chukwuemeka earning a run out from the bench, St. Pauli brought on former Peterborough United striker Ricky-Jade Jones, who quickly silenced one of the most atmospheric stadiums in Europe when he equalised in the 72nd minute. However, Jones went from hero to villain when he conceded a stoppage-time penalty that allowed Emre Can to net the winner from the spot.

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-ANGERS-MARSEILLEAFP

    Greenwood helps Marseille bounce back

    Marseille started the year in the worst possible fashion, losing 2-0 at relegation-threatened Nantes before suffering a painful penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Trophee des Champions final. But Roberto De Zerbi got the strongest possible response from his players, especially Mason Greenwood.

    The former Manchester United forward scored a hat-trick as Marseille thrashed sixth-tier outfit Bayeux in the Coupe de France, and was among the scorers again in their 5-2 rout of Angers in Ligue 1 on Saturday. His was the standout goal of the afternoon, too, as he played a clever one-two with Emerson Palmieri before firing home a low first-time shot from some 15 yards out.

    Marseille are still an up-and-down team, but Greenwood has been a constant source of inspiration in the final third. He's scored nine goals in his last seven games and 20 in total across all competitions so far this season, including 12 in Ligue 1 to lead the Golden Boot race.

    Greenwood is only the third player in Marseille history to reach the 20-goal mark in successive seasons, after André-Pierre Gignac and Tony Cascarino, and thanks to him, OM are right in the mix for major silverware. They are eight points behind Lens in the table, but can close that gap when they host the surprise leaders next weekend, and will be favourites to beat Rennes in the last 16 of the Coupe de France.

    Marseille could also seal automatic qualification for the Champions League last 16 if they win their final two games in the league phase, starting with a huge game against Premier League champions Liverpool at Stade Velodrome on Wednesday. The Reds will have to keep a lid on Greenwood to avoid an upset, but that is easier said than done; the 24-year-old has evolved into one of the most effective frontmen in the game.

  • FBL-NED-EREDIVISIE-ZWOLLE-ALKMAARAFP

    Ex-Man Utd star bags first Eredivisie brace

    Last but by no means least comes Shola Shoretire, another United academy product who is re-energising his career on foreign soil. The 21-year-old is currently plying his trade in the Eredivisie with PEC Zwolle, who snapped him up on loan from Greek outfit PAOK in the summer transfer window.

    Shoretire took time to adjust to his new surroundings in the Netherlands, but has become a regular in Henry van der Vegt's line up over the last couple of months, and his end product is improving with each passing game. The former England youth international scored in a 1-1 draw with FC Twente last week, and built on that platform with two more goals in Zwolle's 3-1 win over AZ Alkmaar on Saturday.

    He broke the deadlock after just seven minutes, racing onto a through-ball from the left flank before producing a cool finish past the onrushing goalkeeper. It was an impressive piece of execution, but Shoretire topped it in the final moments of the game when rounding off the victory.

    There didn't look to be much on when a long free-kick was pumped forward with AZ sat back in numbers, but Shoretire leapt above everyone to bring the ball down brilliantly on his chest, took another touch to set himself, and side-footed the ball into the net on the half-volley. There won't be many better goals in the Dutch top-flight this season; the difficulty level was off the charts, and Shoretire made it look easy.

    The former United man has a long way to go if he wants another chance at one of Europe's elite clubs, but the talent is there. If he can keep delivering the goods between now and May, exciting new doors will open up for him.