Jude Bellingham missed the start of the season to recover from surgery on a persistent shoulder issue, but has been one of Real Madrid's most consistent performers since his return, racking up 10 goal contributions in 28 appearances across all competitions. He limped off with a new issue after just 10 minutes of Sunday's clash with Rayo Vallecano, though, sparking initial fears over his availability for the remainder of the season, and for England's World Cup campaign over the summer.

There was visible concern among the Madrid players and staff as Bellingham pulled up screaming in pain after chasing a loose ball, and he eventually left the field in tears. Pictures from the warm-up indicated that the 22-year-old had been feeling discomfort in his hamstring, but he still started the game - a decision which head coach Alvaro Arbeloa may now be regretting.

Madrid ground out a dramatic 2-1 win without Bellingham, but all the post-match talk was dominated by speculation over whether the star midfielder will be facing another long spell on the sidelines. Fortunately for Los Blancos and England, that does not appear to be the case.

The club have since confirmed that Bellingham suffered an "injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left leg", and Diario AS reports that he will only be out for a month. The former Borussia Dortmund man is set to miss four La Liga games and Madrid's Champions League play-off tie against Benfica, but should be back to full fitness in time for the finishing stretch of the season.

Relief will be filtering through the Madrid camp, given Bellingham is arguably second only to Kylian Mbappe in terms of importance as they chase down multiple trophies once again. He will, however, be left short on time to convince England boss Thomas Tuchel that he deserves the No.10 spot in the team for the World Cup, with Morgan Rogers, Phil Foden and Cole Palmer also staking strong claims.