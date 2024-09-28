mbeumo(C)Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Brentford make Premier League history with another lightning start as West Ham suffer same shock as Man City and Tottenham

BrentfordPremier LeagueBrentford vs West HamWest HamB. Mbeumo

Bryan Mbeumo on target in the opening minute as Brentford set Premier League record against West Ham.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Brentford script Premier League history
  • Mbeumo on target in the opening minute
  • Took early leads against Spurs and Man City
Article continues below