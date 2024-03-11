'F***ing disgrace' - Brentford players in furious tunnel bust-up with referee after Kai Havertz escaped red in Arsenal win

GettyAditya Gokhale'F***ing disgrace' - Brentford players in furious tunnel bust-up with referee after Kai Havertz escaped red in Arsenal winKai HavertzArsenalArsenal vs BrentfordBrentfordPremier LeagueBrentford players reportedly squared up with the referee in the tunnel after they lost 2-1 to Arsenal on Saturday thanks to a Kai Havertz winner. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArsenal beat Brentford with late Havertz goalBrentford believe German should have been sent offPlayers reportedly confronted referee in tunnel