Brenan Johnson Pape Sarr GFXGetty Images/Goal
Soham Mukherjee

Brennan Johnson does it again for Tottenham! Ange Postecoglou's much-changed side squeeze past Ferencvaros in Europa League

TottenhamEuropa LeagueFerencvaros vs TottenhamFerencvaros

Brennan Johnson and Pape Matar Sarr on target as Ange Postecoglou's much-changed Tottenham squeeze past Ferencvaros in the Europa League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Tottenham won 2-1 against Ferencvaros
  • Late goal from Johnson handed Spurs the win
  • Maintained perfect start to their Europa League campaign
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below