Brennan Johnson undergoing medical after picking new club as Tottenham set to land £33.5m windfall

Johnson joined Tottenham on deadline day of the summer 2023 transfer window for £50m ($67m) from boyhood club Nottingham Forest. He was a favourite under then-Spurs head coach Ange Postecoglou, scoring five goals and laying on 11 assists in 34 appearances during his first season.

Tottenham began 2024-25 slowly and Johnson was targeted with abuse on social media, but he completed a remarkable redemption arc. The forward registered 18 goals and seven assists across all competitions, none more important than the winner against Manchester United in last May's Europa League final.

Thomas Frank, who tried to sign Johnson when head coach of Brentford, succeeded Postecoglou at Spurs for the 2025-26 season, but the 24-year-old has dropped down the pecking order. He has started only six Premier League matches this term and hasn't scored in the league since August.

Despite reports of Johnson nearing an exit, Frank has repeatedly downplayed the prospect of selling Johnson. At a press conference on Tuesday, Frank said: "There's rumours out there, in general I'll not comment on that, no matter if we want to sign or sell a player, or get a staff member in or out. I've no interest in commenting either way.

"As I said, Brennan is a very important player for us. Sometimes things change if another player comes in. Unfortunately, [Mohammed] Kudus came in for him and played on the right side and has done well. So it's been a little bit more tricky to get enough starts. He started the season also quite well from the left.

"I think Brennan has a lot of attributes. Very good running in behind, very good scoring goals. That's a good quality. So some of those key things is fantastic. Also working hard for the team, but you need more than just 11 players. That's the way it is. I think Brennan has been a top professional, is a top professional, trained well today. He's ready for two days' time."