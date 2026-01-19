Brazil reign supreme at Kings World Cup Nations 2026 in São Paulo

An early surge saw Brazil race into a commanding lead, driven by the offensive trio of Kelvin Oliveira, Leleti García, and Lipão Pinheiro. Chile, the tournament’s surprise finalist, refused to collapse and mounted a spirited comeback, twice narrowing the deficit and keeping the final competitive deep into the match.

Momentum ultimately swung decisively in Brazil’s favor through sharp counterattacks and clinical finishing. Kelvin Oliveira sealed the victory late on, capping a performance that confirmed Brazil as back-to-back Kings World Cup Nations champions. Individual honors followed for Leleti García (Final MVP), Lipão Pinheiro (top scorer), and Chile goalkeeper Matías Herrera.