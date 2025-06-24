Orlando Magic v Boston Celtics - Game TwoGetty Images Sport
Abhinav Sharma

Why the Boston Celtics are trading Jrue Holiday to Portland Trail Blazers

A late-night surprise trade saw Jrue Holiday traded to Portland from Boston for Anferenee Simons. Here's the reason why the deal happened.

  • Celtics surprise NBA fans by trading Holiday to Blazers Monday night
  • Get sharpshooter Anfernee Simons & two future second-round picks in return
  • The trade comes after a frustrating playoff exit & amid rising salary cap concerns
