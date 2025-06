This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Borussia Dortmund beaten to the punch! Niko Kovac loses out on top transfer target as €35 midfielder chooses AC Milan over Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund AC Milan Bundesliga Transfers A. Jashari Club Brugge Serie A Borussia Dortmund have been left disappointed after seeing their top transfer target snub them for AC Milan. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Kovac wanted Club Brugge star

Dortmund needed to sell two players first

AC Milan swoop in as deal nears Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask