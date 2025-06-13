Borussia Dortmund's home and goalkeeper jerseys, Inter Miami third shirt, Monterrey's entire collection and the top seven kits at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, ranked

GOAL takes a look at the top threads that teams will don at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will feature 32 teams, one winner, and $1 billion in prize money - but it’s also a showcase of fresh kits from around the globe.

From European giants like Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Bayern Munich to lesser-known clubs such as Esperance de Tunis, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Al Ahly, teams from six continents will take the field - and many are debuting new looks for the tournament. Los Blancos stick with their iconic white, Chelsea in royal blue, and Bayern in their signature red.

But some clubs are getting bold. Borussia Dortmund’s eye-catching collaboration with KidSuper brings streetwear flair to the pitch, while Inter Miami’s third kit in a striking teal is already a fan favorite. Not all designs have landed, though - Manchester City’s new look has sparked more confusion than praise.

Article continues below

In a tournament full of global flair, the kits may be as memorable as the football. GOAL ranks the top seven kits from the 2025 Club World Cup.