Borussia Dortmund legend Marco Reus 'simply a very good fit' for LA Galaxy as agent confirms contract extension talks
Marco Reus and LA Galaxy in advanced contract extension talks
Reus is in advanced discussions to extend his contract with MLS side LA Galaxy. His current deal runs until the end of 2026, but talks are underway to add another year, taking his commitment to the club until the end of 2027, according to Sport Bild.
Dirk Hebel, Reus' long-time advisor for over two decades, confirmed the positive nature of the negotiations. Hebel said: "We are in very good talks with Galaxy. Marco Reus and LA – it's simply a very good fit. Both sides want to continue and expand the successful cooperation."
Reus, 36, joined LA Galaxy during the 2024 MLS season following his departure from Borussia Dortmund, where he spent over a decade. He quickly made an impact, helping the West Coast club win the MLS championship in his inaugural year. In his 39 appearances for the club so far, he has scored nine goals across all competitions. This includes five goals and eight assists in 21 MLS appearances during the 2025 season.
Reus's impact and role at LA Galaxy
Despite LA Galaxy missing the playoffs in the recent season, Reus's individual performances have remained consistent. His five goals and eight assists in 21 MLS appearances highlight his continued attacking prowess and playmaking abilities. Reus primarily operates as an attacking midfielder but can also play on both wings, offering valuable versatility to the squad.
He is currently the fifth-highest earner at LA Galaxy, with a reported weekly wage of around $25,000, equating to an annual salary of $1.3 million. While he is not among the top five earners across the entire MLS, which features stars like Lionel Messi and Lorenzo Insigne, his significant contribution to the team's salary structure reflects his importance to the club.
His arrival has undoubtedly boosted the profile of LA Galaxy, particularly after a period where the club had not reached the same heights. Reus's immediate success in winning the MLS championship in his first season underscores his quality and leadership, seamlessly integrating into the team.
Future role as Borussia Dortmund brand ambassador
Beyond his playing career in MLS, Reus is also set to take on a significant role with his former club. He will work for Dortmund as a brand ambassador, focusing on boosting the club's presence, particularly in the Asian market.
Reus is "by far the most famous Borussia player, especially in Asia," making him an ideal figure to expand the club's global brand. This post-playing career plan demonstrates his enduring loyalty to Dortmund and his continued value to the club, even from afar. His long-standing relationship with BVB, spanning over two decades from youth teams to captaincy, solidifies his legendary status at the club.
His time at Dortmund saw him achieve numerous accolades, including being named Best German Player in 2018 and making the UEFA Team of the Year in 2013. He also consistently featured in the Bundesliga Team of the Season, solidifying his reputation as one of Germany's most gifted attackers.
What next for Marco Reus and LA Galaxy?
With contract extension talks progressing positively, Reus's immediate future appears to be with LA Galaxy. The focus for both player and club will be on improving their performance in the upcoming MLS season and aiming for another championship title. Reus's leadership, experience, and attacking output will be crucial for the team's ambitions.
Reus will likely sign an extension that runs until the end of December 2027. At 36, he continues to showcase remarkable longevity in a physically demanding league. His ability to perform consistently and contribute significantly to LA Galaxy's attack is a testament to his professionalism and enduring quality. This proposed extension would see him play at an elite level past his 38th birthday, further cementing his status as a long-serving professional.
