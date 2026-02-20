'I'm doing my homework!' - Borussia Dortmund chief hints at contract talks amid Man Utd & Chelsea interest in 'incredibly important' star

Dortmund are preparing to enter formal contract negotiations with Nmecha to ward off growing interest from the Premier League. The 25-year-old has become a key part of BVB's game, and recently shone as they secured a convincing 2-0 victory over Atalanta in the first leg of their Champions League knockout play-off tie. His ability to dictate play and create numerical advantages has made him indispensable to the German giants.

The club's hierarchy is determined to act before the summer transfer window opens, aware that Nmecha's stock is rising rapidly across Europe. After joining from Wolfsburg in 2023 for €30 million, the midfielder has silenced his initial critics by becoming an irreplaceable figure in the team, making 34 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists. Dortmund now view him as a long-term pillar of their project, rather than simply a sell-on asset.

"I was very impressed with him because he's always able to resolve game situations," the Dortmund sporting director told Sky Sport. "He creates new spaces and generates numerical advantages. Felix is making a huge impact right now and is an incredibly important player."