Boring, boring England are stinking out Euro 2024! Winners and losers as Gareth Southgate's soulless Three Lions produce more dross - but Cole Palmer proves why he has to start in the knockouts

They may have finished top of Group C, but England have plenty of issues to address before the next phase of their uninspiring journey through Germany

In one sense, England got exactly what they wanted out of Group C, a first-place finish and the best last-16 fixture they could have hoped for. They have avoided the prospect of facing Germany and they have conceded just one goal in 270 minutes, a long-range bullet from Denmark's Morten Hjulmand.

But in every other sense, their showing in Germany has been abysmal. They have produced three dull displays and conjured barely any moments of joy, despite boasting the best attack of the tournament on paper.

Their 0-0 draw with Slovenia on Tuesday was painful to watch, and Gareth Southgate's side are starting to stink out what has otherwise been a hugely enjoyable tournament. Slovenia added another uplifting storyline by qualifying for the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time, although the sight of their players and coaching staff celebrating on the pitch was the only positive of a turgid evening's football in Cologne.

Despite topping the group, England have plenty of issues to worry about, namely the form of Jude Bellingham, who has failed to live up to his barnstorming start to the tournament. Southgate's reluctance to rotate his team despite their previous abject matches is also concerning and could lead to his players looking even more physically spent in the knockout rounds than they do already.

But there were some green shoots, particularly when Cole Palmer was unleashed from the bench and injected some excitement into his sleepy team. The Chelsea superstar has plenty more to give, so why not get him involved from the start next time?

GOAL breaks down the winners & losers from RheinEnergieStadion.