'Body blow for the fans' - Steven Gerrard slams Arne Slot comments as fellow former Liverpool star tips Reds legend to be next Anfield boss

Questions have been asked of Slot’s ongoing presence throughout the 2025-26 campaign, with collective standards on Merseyside being allowed to slip despite a record-breaking spending spree being enjoyed last summer.

An emotional return to familiar surroundings for Jurgen Klopp has been speculated on, while talk of Xabi Alonso taking the reins at some stage has intensified following the World Cup winners’ sacking at Real Madrid.

It has even been suggested that Gerrard could be welcomed back to Anfield, with the former England captain having shown when winning the Scottish Premiership title at Rangers that he can make a difference in the dugout.

Struggles were endured at Aston Villa and in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq after leaving Glasgow, while the 45-year-old is now on punditry, but he could have a future at what remains a spiritual home.

Dietmar Hamann believes Gerrard could succeed Slot, with the ex-Reds midfielder telling CasinoBeats: “I don't think Steven Gerrard coming in is out of the question. Sometimes you have to think out of the box and he's not got a job at the moment.

“The manager is under pressure. It can change on a daily or a weekly basis at Liverpool at the moment. If you had told me there is a chance that Slot won't be there at the end of the season, at the start of the season I would have said not in a million years. Now it's come to a point where you go, well actually maybe it has to happen, which I didn't think was possible. This just goes to show how quickly things can change in football.

“I think Gerrard to Liverpool has got its charms, I have to say. It depends on what happens in the next few weeks.”