Man City, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Liverpool and the biggest winners and losers of the 2026 January transfer window

On January 7, Oliver Glasner said that while every player at Crystal Palace was available for the right price, he thought captain Guehi would stay at Selhurst Park until the end of the season. Just over a week later, Guehi was gone, sold to Man City for £20m - which made a mockery of Glasner's belief that his skipper would only be allowed to leave for "a very high fee".

The Austrian, who had fought so hard to keep Guehi last summer, was predictably furious when he found out about the City deal and the very next day he stunned reporters by revealing that he will leave Palace when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Glasner initially insisted that his shock announcement was unconnected to Guehi's exit, but after his team's 2-1 loss at Sunderland on January 17, he admitted that he felt "abandoned" by the club and lamented the fact that his players had had their "hearts torn out" before the game - a very obvious and deliberate reference to the news of Guehi's move to Manchester.

The atmosphere at Selhurst Park hasn't improved at all in the interim, with Palace having paid a club-record fee for Strand Larsen to replace Jean-Philippe Mateta, only for the Frenchman's move to AC Milan to collapse, while they also failed to get a deal over the line for Dwight McNeil, much to the intense frustration of the winger and his partner.

Brennan Johnson did, at least, arrive earlier in the window and the former Tottenham winger could yet prove a useful acquisition, but a set of supporters that were in dreamland last May are now trying to come to terms with the nightmare scenario of seeing the key protagonists of their historic FA Cup triumph leave the club.

Such is the dog-eat-dog nature of modern football, of course, and while there's a lot of sympathy out there for the Eagles' fans, there's none for chairman Steve Parish, who infamously argued against helping lower-league clubs financially crippled by the Covid-19 crisis by writing, "The supermarkets aren't instructed to help the corner shops." Karma really can be cruel sometimes!