This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty 'Biggest surprise phone call I ever got' - Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney lift lid on Wrexham's biggest celebrity fans Wrexham Championship Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds have revealed Sir Elton John's admiration of their work with Wrexham on a recent podcast experience. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Reynolds revealed the legendary singer had called him

Sir Kenneth Brannagh also spoke tactics with the Wrexham owners

Revelation came after McElhenney praised 'Sunderland 'til I Die' Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask