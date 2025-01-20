'Bigger than the Beckhams' - Erling Haaland and girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen tipped to become football's new 'power couple' after historic Man City deal
Erling Haaland and his girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen have been tipped to become football's new power couple following the striker's mega deal.
- Haaland and girlfriend tipped to become power couple
- Could take on the mantle from the Beckhams
- Striker's mega deal at Man City will raise profile