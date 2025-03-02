Better than the Special One! Jose Mourinho warned ‘greatest managerial debut season’ about to be eclipsed as Arne Slot & Liverpool threaten to overshadow exploits of ex-Chelsea boss
Arne Slot can enjoy the "greatest managerial debut season ever" if he manages to guide Liverpool to the Premier League and Champions League double.
- Slot expected to lead Liverpool to league title
- Reds have had strong Champions League campaign
- Murphy amazed by Dutchman's debut season