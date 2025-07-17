'The best thing that could have happened!' - Beth Mead reveals England's Euro 2025 defeat to France was ideal wake-up call as Lionesses aim to topple Sweden in quarter-final

Beth Mead believes that England’s Euro 2025 opener defeat to France was 'the best thing that could have happened' to the Lionesses, as they prepare for a high-stakes quarter-final clash against Sweden. With momentum now on their side after back-to-back big wins, Sarina Wiegman’s team are looking to peak at just the right time as they look to defend their 2021 title.

Mead says France defeat helped spark England’s revival

Lionesses face Sweden in high-stakes Euro 2025 quarter-final

England chasing back-to-back titles after shaky group stage