'Best spell of his career!' - USMNT star Brenden Aaronson told he's finally cracked the Premier League ahead of huge transfer decision at Leeds

Aaronson is also seeing his stock rise ahead of another transfer window in the summer. Some eye-catching displays for the United States at a home World Cup would attract plenty of attention.

Leeds may be forced to listen to offers if no extension to the midfielder’s terms can be agreed, with there little value to be found in allowing him to run down a deal towards free agency.

Friedel added when asked if some big future calls are fast approaching: “Without a doubt. Normally if you have a player playing like him, you wouldn’t want a player that like getting to less than 18/24 months of his contract. But if you are the player and the agent, you might want to see how the World Cup goes and how you do there.

“A lot of clubs don’t actually sign players based off of World Cups anymore. They used to quite often, but that can be a dangerous thing to do because sometimes players can catch fire for four to eight games and really look a different player to what they actually are over a nine-month season.

“For him, I’m really pleased with how well he is doing. I think he got a standing ovation the other day from the Leeds fans, who can be a glass-half-empty bunch, so that’s good!”