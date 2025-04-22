Benjamin Sesko salary: How much does RB Leipzig star earn per week and annually in Bundesliga?

Everything you need to know about Benjamin Sesko's salary details playing for RB Leipzig

Talented youngster Benjamin Sesko arrived at RB Leipzig from RB Salzburg in 2023. The Slovenian international had previously spent four seasons with Salzburg, including a two-year loan spell at FC Liefering, before making the move to the German Bundesliga.

Since his arrival in Germany, Sesko has impressed fans and pundits alike with his forward play and clinical finishing.

Despite his young age, Sesko has established himself as a regular starter in the Leipzig lineup.

His current contract at Leipzig runs until 2029, under which he is also one of the top earners in the squad.

GOAL delved into the numbers with Capology to find out exactly how much he is earning!

*Salaries are gross