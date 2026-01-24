Benjamin Sesko seemed to be the big loser of Michael Carrick's new-look Man Utd - but coach's people skills can help £74m striker's career take off after miserable spell under Ruben Amorim

Sesko has had a difficult spell since joining as the club’s biggest signing of the summer following his £74m ($100m) move from RB Leipzig, struggling to adapt to the pace of the Premier League and then being forced out injured for a month. He was just starting to find form under caretaker coach Darren Fletcher, scoring three times in the games against Burnley and Brighton.

But instead of being asked to take the next step in the derby, he was dropped from the starting line-up as Carrick preferred Bryan Mbeumo to play as a centre-forward rather than out wide as he did under Ruben Amorim and for most of his time at Brentford. And when Mbeumo came off, Carrick turned to Matheus Cunha rather than the Slovenian.

It did not say much for the new coach’s confidence in Sesko. However, Carrick's careful treatment of the striker suggests a big change from the way Amorim handled him and could be the key to getting the most out of him...