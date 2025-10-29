Getty
'Be arrogant!' - Benjamin Sesko receives advice from Dimitar Berbatov after slow Man Utd start as ex-striker makes Rasmus Hojlund comparison
Sesko must step things up
After making nine Premier League appearances for his new club, Sesko has returned just two goals under Ruben Amorim, although he is not the only summer arrival to struggle in England. The 22-year-old's general play has been good, earning him praise from the Manchester faithful, but there are still clearly new levels to his game yet to be unlocked. Berbatov believes that it starts with being open with his team-mates about his struggles.
Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the Bulgarian said: "Know your team-mates. Speak with them. If you see that it’s not working out quick enough or soon enough as you like, speak with them. On the pitch, because he’s a big, strong lad, he can run, he can cover the space, he can hold the ball. The goals that I saw him score in his previous club were unbelievable. Left, right, shooting. So I think he has the quality. I am cautiously optimistic. I don’t want to jump up and down because [Rasmus] Hojlund was the same, right? Everybody was optimistic, but it didn’t quite work for him."
Arrogance goes a long way
Berbatov's words of wisdom did not stop there. Known for his flair and skills on the ball, the former United and Tottenham man went on to add that top players must have a certain level of arrogance in their game, if they are to stand out at Europe's top clubs.
He added: "Be confident in yourself. Be arrogant in a way that you demand the ball from your team-mates when you make the run. And when you make a good run, if the ball doesn't come for you, say it or express it in a way that your teammates will understand that, 'I am here. I’m making the run for you. Respect my run. Not every time but try to see me and believe in what I can do with that run.'
"Sometimes be angry. Scream, swear at him, whatever. [It’s] not personal. Just in a way that I’m here, man. That’s why I’m here. Just give me the ball. Pass to me. I will try to score for you. Half-time, before and after the game, speak. Sometimes I think the players need to be more aggressive and emotional, in a way like, 'Pass me the damn ball, man!'
"Be angry with your team-mates. Not always polite and best friends and buddies. Be more angry. Demand more from each other. Whoever is in the position of being the captain, be the one to demand more from yourself and from them.
"In the end, it comes down to the goals for the strikers. If they don’t score enough goals, people will be on them. If you’re someone who can stay in the box, then train on that. Be in the box. Training session after training session on the empty goal. Someone to give you the ball, just do tap-ins. Get into the habit of scoring that easy goal as well."
Avoiding Hojlund's path
Strikers have had a hard time settling in at United in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. Hojlund was just the latest in a long line to have not made it at the Theatre of Dreams, but there is hope that Sesko's case will be different. At just 22, the 6ft 5in forward has plenty of time ahead of him in his career, and he has already impressed some at the club, even if the goals are not flowing every week. And with the Red Devils' upturn in form under Amorim, the next few weeks will give fans more of an indication of what he has to offer in the frontline.
Fight for your place
However, should Sesko fail to impress, the club will not hang around when it comes to replacing him. After exiling Hojlund, Joshua Zirkzee has also faded into the background at United. Amorim has also opted to play Matheus Cunha in a false nine role instead of Sesko. But he will have another chance to prove himself soon. Next up for United is a trip to Nottingham Forest, where they will be aiming to pick up a fourth successive league win for the first time since February 2024.
