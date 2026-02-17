Benfica boss Jose Mourinho points the finger at Vinicius Jr as alleged racism against Real Madrid star completely overshadows Champions League play-off
Chaos descends as match halted in Lisbon
Madrid's 1-0 win over Benfica was halted for 10 minutes in the second half after Vinicius opened the scoring. Having curled a stunning effort into the top corner, the 25-year-old wheeled away to celebrate in front of the home fans, sparking jeers from the stands. Before the game restarted, Eagles midfielder Gianluca Prestianni approached the winger on the halfway line, before lifting his shirt over his mouth and saying something, prompting a furious response from both Vinicius and Kylian Mbappe.
After protesting with the referee, FIFA's racism protocol was initiated, and the game was halted. Vinicius left the pitch, speaking to both head coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Mourinho on his way to the dugout. Eventually, the match resumed, and Madrid went on to win the game, and take their advantage into the second leg.
'It happens in every stadium'
Mourinho was sent off in the latter stages of the game for dissent, but that did not stop him from tearing into Vinicius in his post-match interviews. The Portuguese icon defended his club, suggesting that the last thing they are is racist, and saying that issues like this arise in every stadium the Madrid star plays in.
Speaking to Amazon Prime, he said: "There is something wrong because it happens in every stadium. A stadium where Vinicius plays something happens, always. Look, I am saying it was a good 50 minutes of football. I believe millions of people are watching around the world – a crazy goal and then game over.
"I saw two completely different things. I want to be independent, and I don't comment about it. I told him [Vinícius] exactly that.
"I told him [Vinicius] - when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black.
"This club, the last thing that it is, is racist. If in his mind there was something in relation to that – this in Benfica. They [Vinicius and Gianluca Prestianni] told me different things. But I don't believe in one or another. I want to be an independent.
"These talents are able to do these beautiful things, but unfortunately he [Vinicius Junior] was not just happy to score that astonishing goal.
"When you score a goal like that, you celebrate in a respectful way."
Vinicius backed by Real Madrid team-mates
While Mourinho had no sympathy for his former club or the player, there were plenty of people who stormed to Vinicius' side. Trent Alexander-Arnold hailed the forward for his mental resilience, saying: "I don't know if he [Vinicius Junior] took persuading or not [to come back on to the pitch]. I think he wanted to carry on. He has got a strong mentality. He has been subject to this a few times throughout his career and he handled it excellently. A hostile environment, passionate and clearly upset with the way, maybe the way Vini celebrated. I am not sure what set them off like that. The hostile environment, we are used to it as a team and players. Hopefully there is justice involved with whatever happens."
Head coach Arbeloa added: "You have to ask Benfica's players, it is not a question for me. I think everyone can see what happened. What Vini said is not important. What can I say? Of course we have to fight against this type of attitude. If we don't respect each other then that is a problem."
What comes next?
Alexander-Arnold confirmed that an investigation is ongoing, meaning he could not fully comment on the matter. Vinicius Junior is yet to release a statement, but the chaos has undoubtedly overshadowed a big performance from Madrid, as they look to book their place in the last 16 of the Champions League.