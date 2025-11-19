Getty Images
Bayern Munich zero in on Nicolas Jackson alternative as young striker leaps ahead of Dusan Vlahovic in list of Harry Kane backup options
Bayern's interest in Franculino
According to Germany outlet Bild, Bayern are not expected to make any signings in the winter transfer window, even if Sacha Boey departs the club in January. The Bavarians feel their squad is well covered for the remainder of the season and prefer to focus on long-term planning rather than short-term fixes. In the summer, Bayern brought in Jackson on deadline day as a backup to Harry Kane, but despite the forward scoring three goals and providing one assist, the club are not convinced he is worth the €65 million (£56m/$75m) option to buy. As a result, they could allow his loan to expire without activating the clause.
Bayern are instead targeting 21-year-old Midtjylland striker Franculino as backup to Kane. The young forward has been in outstanding form this season, scoring 19 goals and providing three assists in 26 matches, establishing himself as one of Europe’s most exciting attacking prospects. Looking ahead, Bayern are also monitoring Juventus striker Vlahovic as a potential backup to Kane. With the Serbian entering the final year of his contract and possibly available as a free agent next summer, the club view him as a strong long term option to reinforce their frontline. For now, though, Vlahovic remains a secondary plan, with Franculino considered the main target.
Bayern's great start to the season
Bayern’s remarkable start to the season has seen them go unbeaten in 16 matches across all competitions, including the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, DFB-Supercup and Champions League. This run is even more impressive considering they sold key attackers such as Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller, while also missing out on transfer targets like Nick Woltemade and Rafael Leao.
Despite these setbacks, Vincent Kompany has crafted a clear playing strategy built on perseverance, collective understanding and fluid attacking movements. His system has unlocked the very best of Harry Kane, who has reached extraordinary goalscoring levels. Kane’s strike against Club Brugge in the Champions League took him to 20 goals in just 12 games - an astonishing milestone that neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi achieved at such speed.
Bayern's Upamecano headache
Bayern face a challenging task as they work to extend Dayot Upamecano’s contract, which expires in 2026. The club are under pressure, especially with Real Madrid showing strong interest in the French defender and already initiating contact with his entourage. Bayern hope that Kompany, who has quickly earned the players’ trust, can help persuade Upamecano to commit his future to the club.
However, they are also preparing for the possibility that he may not renew. Bayern have identified Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck as a potential replacement. Schlotterbeck’s contract runs until 2027, but he has remained non-committal about signing an extension, making him a realistic target.
In addition, Bayern are monitoring Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi as alternative options, ensuring they remain well-covered defensively should Upamecano choose to leave.
Bayern action resumes after the International break
Bayern are keen to extend Upamecano’s contract at the earliest, with the defender emerging as a key pillar under Vincent Kompany. Meanwhile, Jackson will look to impress both the manager and the club hierarchy as he pushes to establish himself as the ideal backup option. Kompany would have used the international break to assess his squad depth, plan effective rotations and introduce fresh tactical ideas. With these foundations in place, Bayern remain fully committed to their ambitious target of challenging for and potentially winning the treble this season.
The German champions are set to host St. Pauli as club football resumes after the international break.
