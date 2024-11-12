Eintracht Frankfurt v FC Bayern München - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Ritabrata Banerjee

Bayern Munich set to let Eric Dier go despite ex-Tottenham star being 'incredibly popular' in dressing room as new contract for Dayot Upamecano is prioritised

Eric Dier is all set to leave Bayern Munich, who have prioritised a contract extension for Dayot Upamecano instead of the ex-Tottenham man.

  • Dier set to leave Bayern Munich as free agent
  • Bayern want to extend Upamecano's contract
  • Dier's contract expires next summer
