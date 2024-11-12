Bayern Munich set to let Eric Dier go despite ex-Tottenham star being 'incredibly popular' in dressing room as new contract for Dayot Upamecano is prioritised Bayern Munich E. Dier Transfers D. Upamecano Bundesliga

Eric Dier is all set to leave Bayern Munich, who have prioritised a contract extension for Dayot Upamecano instead of the ex-Tottenham man.