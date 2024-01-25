Another defender! Bayern Munich pursuing deal to sign Sacha Boey amid Kieran Trippier talks

Another defender! Bayern Munich pursuing deal to sign Sacha Boey amid Kieran Trippier talksAditya GokhaleGettySacha BoeyBayern MunichKieran TrippierGalatasarayBundesligaNewcastle UnitedTransfersBayern Munich's pursuit of a right back has landed them on Galatasaray's Sacha Boey and direct negotiations are underway.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowBayern in negotiations with BoeyImpressed after Champions League Galatasaray clashDrop interest in Trippier and Mukiele