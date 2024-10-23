Bayern Munich player ratings vs Barcelona: Manuel Neuer, what is wrong with you?! Goalkeeper drops disaster-class with Harry Kane unable to save sorry colleagues in Champions League humiliation

The German team's defence fell apart as Raphinha struck three times and Robert Lewandowski netted one against his former side

Bayern Munich were in a self-destructive mood as a defensively shambolic display saw them trounced 4-1 by Barcelona in the Champions League. Manuel Neuer, Dayot Upamecano and Kim Min-jae all looked disastrous as Brazilian winger Raphinha tore them apart while Robert Lewandowski came back to haunt his former team with one of his own in a humiliating evening for the German giants.

It did not take long for the horror to start as Bayern fell a goal behind inside the first minute when Joshua Kimmich's failed attempt to block a pass only sent it bouncing in front of Raphinha, who made no mistake when it came to beating Neuer.

The visitors responded to the upset well as they took hold of the game, managing to get the ball in the net in the 10th minute when Thomas Muller's cross found Harry Kane to head beyond Inaki Pena, but it was quickly ruled out for offside. Just seven minutes after that, Kane was on the end of another cross - this time from Serge Gnabry on the left - and he got his right foot up high to divert in the equaliser.

Bayern had looked the better team, but it was another calamity from the German team that caused the next goal as Kim failed to head clear and only diverted the ball into Fermin Lopez's path. The encroaching Neuer put up a flimsy attempt to stop him and the ball was worked to Lewandowski for a simple finish against his old team.

The visitors had little time to claw their way back before they found themselves a further goal behind, as Raphinha got on the end of a spectacular cross-field pass from Marc Casado, weaved past Raphael Guerreiro and smashed it through Upamecano's legs and curling in.

Just 10 minutes after the second half began, Raphinha wrapped up his hat-trick when he got onto another excellent pass, leaving Kim and Upamecano in his dust before expertly lashing into the bottom corner.

Vincent Kompany made four changes immediately after that goal, but the damage had already been done as they were left with a second defeat in the Champions League this term.

