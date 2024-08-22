New details emerge revealing how Bayern Munich overruled Vincent Kompany and 'played a game' during negotiations with Matthijs de Ligt's camp before selling him to Man Utd
Bayern Munich reportedly went against head coach Vincent Kompany's wishes when they sold Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- De Ligt has joined Man Utd from Bayern
- Kompany reportedly wanted defender to stay
- Dutchman's camp apparently unhappy with Bayern 'games'