Bayern Munchen are one of the most successful clubs in world football. Period.
They have won the Bundesliga title a record 32 times, while also lifting the Champions League on six occasions over the course of their illustrious history.
And they have had some absolute ballers representing them on their way to all that silverware.
Just think Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Muller, Lothar Matthaus, Franck Ribery, Arjen Robben and many more.
Many of these high-profile names were brought in from other clubs as Bayern have historically proven they are not afraid to splash the cash if they feel the opportunity is right.
That approach has earned them plenty of rewards throughout the 21st century as they have secured the services of some true superstars.
Who have cost them the biggest transfer fees, though?
Bayern Munich most expensive transfers by season
SEASON
MOST EXPENSIVE SIGNING
FEE
2022/23
Matthijs de Ligt
€67M
€137.5M
2021/22
Dayot Upamecano
€42.50M
€57.50M
2020/21
Leroy Sane
€60M
€77.25M
2019/20
Lucas Hernandez
€80M
€139.50M
2018/19
Alphonso Davies
€10M
€10M
2017/18
Corentin Tolisso
€41.50M
€116.50M
2016/17
Renato Sanches / Mats Hummels
€35M
€70M
2015/16
Arturo Vidal
€39.25M
€90.75M
2014/15
Medhi Benatia
€28M
€53.40M
2013/14
Mario Gotze
€37M
€62M
2012/13
Javi Martinez
€40M
€70.30M
2011/12
Manuel Neuer
€30M
€52.10M
2010/11
Luiz Gustavo
€17M
€17M
2009/10
Mario Gomez
€30M
€75.70M
2008/09
None
Nil
Nil
2007/08
Franck Ribery
€30M
€93.20M
2006/07
Lukas Podolski
€10M
€24M
2005/06
Valerien Ismael
€8.50M
€11.20M
2004/05
Lucio
€12M
€25.75M
2003/04
Roy Makaay
€19.75M
€27M
2002/03
Ze Roberto
€9.50M
€24.50M
2001/02
Claudio Pizarro
€7.54M
€20.54M
2000/01
Willy Sagnol
€7.70M
€10M
TOTAL
€1.27B
*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.