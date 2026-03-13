AFP
Big change at Bayern Munich? Transfer chief's future still in doubt despite Vincent Kompany's side fighting for the treble
Internal friction at the Allianz Arena
While Kompany has revitalized Bayern on the pitch, a power struggle is brewing behind the scenes at the Allianz Arena. Eberl, once seen as the architect of the club’s new era, is now facing significant scrutiny from the board. According to a report by Sport Bild, his future is far from secure, with internal confidence in his leadership wavering.
The atmosphere at Saebener Strasse has grown increasingly volatile. Despite Bayern’s dominant form in the Bundesliga and their pursuit of a treble, the relationship between Eberl and other high-ranking officials has reportedly cooled. This lack of unrestricted trust has fuelled speculation that his tenure could be cut short before his contract expires in 2027.
Conflict over contract negotiations
The primary source of tension stems from Eberl's management of the club’s wage bill. Certain members of the hierarchy believe he has been too generous during contract renewals, leading to financial structures that are deemed unsustainable. These internal disagreements have sparked a wider debate about whether the former RB Leipzig executive truly fits the club's long-term identity.
Former manager Felix Magath highlighted the difficulty of the role, noting the shadow cast by club legends. "After Uli Hoeness – I don't know which manager has lasted long at FC Bayern. It's a very difficult situation," Magath explained. "These great former leaders are still floating around somewhere in the universe. Therefore, it's difficult for someone who is now given responsibility to actually live up to it."
Eberl remains calm despite the storm
For his part, Eberl is attempting to maintain a professional exterior as the speculation reaches a fever pitch. Ahead of a crucial Bundesliga clash against Bayer Leverkusen, he made it clear that he is blocking out the external distractions to focus on the club's immediate sporting goals. With a massive end to the season approaching, the sporting director is banking on trophy success to silence his critics within the executive board, though a final decision on his future is not expected until May.
Eberl addressed the rumours directly during a press conference: "Those reports don't bother me. Criticism is always there. I'm focused on my own work and ours. Things are going well for us, and we can achieve a lot this season. That's where our focus is."
The internal succession plan
If a parting of ways does occur, the record champions may not look far for a replacement. There is a growing belief within the club that the duo of CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and sporting director Christoph Freund could absorb Eberl's responsibilites without the need for an expensive external hire. This would represent a significant shift in strategy, potentially moving away from the big name executive model that has defined the club for several years, though external candidates like Markus Krosche have reportedly been ruled out.
Meanwhile, on the pitch, Kompany will be fighting to lead Bayern to a clean sweep of the remaining trophies this season, where they still have the potential to win a treble. Die Roten sits atop the Bundesliga table with an 11-point lead over nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund, while they are also still in the DFB-Pokal, with Leverkusen as their semi-final opponents. Furthermore, the Bavarians secured a resounding 6-1 victory over Atalanta in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie.
