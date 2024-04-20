Ralf Rangnick, Head Coach of AustriaGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Why Bayern Munich could still turn to failed Man Utd boss Ralf Rangnick to replace Thomas Tuchel - but Xabi Alonso move remains on the cards - explained

Xabi AlonsoBayern MunichJulian NagelsmannTransfersBundesligaManchester UnitedPremier League

Bayern Munich could reportedly bring on board Ralf Rangnick to replace Thomas Tuchel as they continue to wait for Xabi Alonso for at least a year.

  • Tuchel to leave Bayern at the end of the campaign
  • Rangnick emerging as the frontrunner
  • Alonso continues to feature on the shortlist

