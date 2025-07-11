Bayern Munich launch Luis Diaz bid! German champions table opening offer for Liverpool star with Vincent Kompany keen to provide Harry Kane with more support ahead of title defence
Bayern Munich have reportedly submitted an opening bid of €52 million (£45m) for Luis Diaz, but Liverpool are holding firm on their £68 million valuation of the Colombian winger. Despite ongoing contract uncertainty, the Reds remain reluctant to sell Diaz, though Bayern’s interest signals their intent to strengthen ahead of their Bundesliga title defence.
- Bayern bid £44m for Diaz, well below Liverpool’s valuation
- Colombian winger has two years left on current Anfield deal
- Kompany wants Diaz to support Kane in Bayern's attack