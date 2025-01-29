FBL-EUR-C1-BAYERN MUNICH-BRATISLAVAAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Bayern Munich pay the price! Die Roten forced to settle for Champions League play-off place despite Harry Kane helping them to comfortable win over Slovan Bratislava

Bayern MunichChampions LeagueH. KaneThomas MullerBayern Munich vs Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava

Bayern Munich had to settle for a Champions League play-off spot despite Harry Kane's goal in a comfortable 3-1 win over Slovan Bratislava.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Bayern had little trouble against Slovan Bratislava
  • However, victory was not enough to seal top-eight finish
  • Kompany's men will play two-legged tie to confirm last-16 spot
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches