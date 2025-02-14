Bayern Munich's date with Bundesliga destiny: Beating Bayer Leverkusen would all-but end Harry Kane's trophy curse

The England captain has yet to claim any silverware in his career, but a win at the BayArena on Saturday would send his team 11 points clear

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka quite correctly pointed out earlier this week that "all of Germany" is looking forward to Saturday's meeting with Bayern Munich. Truth be told, though, the Swiss was probably underselling it a bit.

This is a game that's likely to draw the attention of nearly the entire footballing world. And not just because it's a top-of-the-table clash between the best two teams in the Bundesliga and a pair of legitimate contenders to conquer Europe this season.

Rightly or wrongly, 'The Harry Kane curse' is also part of its enormous appeal, because a Bayern win at the BayArena would extend the Bavarians' lead to 11 points with just 12 rounds remaining - and that would all-but guarantee a first-ever piece of silverware for their long-suffering striker.