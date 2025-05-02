Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Real Madrid? Bundesliga giants make fresh move for Jonathan Tah as they look to beat La Liga rivals to in-demand defender on free transfer
Bayern Munich are keen on reinforcing their defence this summer, and they have reignited their interest in the out-of-contract Jonathan Tah.
- Bayern back in the race for Tah
- German centre-back to leave Bayer Leverkusen for free
- Barca and Madrid also interested in the defender