Bayer Leverkusen will remember Man City victory 'for a long time' as coach Kasper Hjulmand praises players for surprise Champions League giant-killing

Hjulmand spoke with clear emotion after one of the biggest wins of his coaching career, praising his squad’s bravery and execution against one of the most dominant teams in Europe. He highlighted how the result reflected the team’s spirit and belief, elements he insists have been building with every match.

“This is a night we will remember for a long time,” said the Dane after the unexpected 2-0 win. “I am very proud of the team and the way we played. We showed a lot of courage. Great respect for my players. We played against one of the best teams in Europe and had to find our philosophy. I think we have done that.”

He added: "Hopefully, this victory will give us clarity about what we want to achieve and fuel our development. We can still achieve a lot. We can still improve. I think we're seeing a team that's growing together from game to game. This potential is fantastic for me. It makes me very optimistic about this project."

