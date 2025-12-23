Barcelona treble winner announces retirement at age of 32 in emotional video

In a calm and reflective message, Rafinha explained that his body would no longer allow him to compete at the elite level. He last turned out for Qatari outfit Al Arabi. Now, after spending more than a year on the sidelines recovering from yet another serious knee injury, the decision, he said, had become unavoidable.

“After some time away from the pitch and following a long recovery, the time has come to make something important public. I have made the decision to retire,” he said in a video posted on Instagram this week.

“A little over a year ago, I suffered a knee injury which, unfortunately, prevents me from returning to compete at the highest level. It was hard to accept that I couldn’t continue. Thank you to my family for always being there, to everyone for the love and support. Thank you, football, for making me who I am. Goodbye.”

Although more than six years have passed since Rafinha last played for Barcelona, the club marked his retirement with a public tribute. In a message on X, the Catalan side thanked him for representing the club “with pride and commitment” and wished him well in the next chapter of his life. The accompanying image showed Rafinha holding the La Liga trophy from the 2014–15 campaign, the season that defined his peak. He played 36 matches across all competitions that year as Enrique’s Barcelona swept aside their rivals to claim a historic treble.