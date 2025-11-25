Barcelona star reveals he rejected Chelsea after 'preferring' Xavi's approach to Thomas Tuchel's

Kounde has revealed that Xavi’s approach impressed him more than Tuchel’s, highlighting the Spaniard’s natural way of speaking when discussing football. This played a key role in his decision to join Barcelona over Chelsea.

“I enjoyed our conversation," he said. "Time flew by, and that's always a good sign when you're talking so naturally. We mainly talk about football, which is what I like talking about most, especially with the manager, Xavi, who was one of the best players ever.”

He added: “I spoke to Tuchel and felt that he wanted me to go, but I simply preferred Xavi's approach.”

Kounde also favoured Barcelona because they planned to use him as a centre-back, unlike Chelsea who wanted him as a full back, saying: “I chose Bara because I know that most of the time I will play in this position [centre-back].”

