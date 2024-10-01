Andres Iniesta BarcelonaGetty
Chris Burton

Barcelona & Spain legend Andres Iniesta to announce retirement from football at 40

A. IniestaBarcelonaSpainEmirates ClubLaLigaWorld CupVissel Kobe

Barcelona and Spain legend Andres Iniesta is reportedly set to announce his retirement from professional football at the age of 40.

  • Scored winning goal in 2010 World Cup final
  • Took in over 670 appearances for Barca
  • Ready to make move into coaching
