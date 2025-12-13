+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Richie Mills

Barcelona player ratings vs Osasuna: Raphinha is magic! Brazil winger nets classy brace to extend Blaugrana's lead at top of La Liga

Raphinha's brace sent Barcelona seven points clear at the top of La Liga with a hard-fought 2-0 win over Osasuna. Hansi Flick's team were toothless in front of goal for long periods but the former Leeds United star came up trumps just when his team needed him in the second half. The result widened the gap to rivals Real Madrid, with Xabi Alonso under increasing pressure to keep his job.

Barcelona made a bright start to the game, with Ferran Torres twice going close, while Marcus Rashford had a penalty appeal turned down. At the other end, Ante Budimir worked Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia and the pacey Victor Munoz caused the home defence a number of problems. It looked like the hosts had taken the lead in the 24th minute when Ferran Torres headed in Rashford's pinpoint cross, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside in the build-up from the corner. 

Torres was a whisker away from breaking the deadlock with an overhead kick, while Munoz shot just wide on the counter-attack. Rashford brought out a good save from keeper Sergio Herrera from a free-kick, and then some desperate defence denied the 28-year-old soon after. Just when it looked like the away side would frustrate the league leaders, captain Raphinha produced something out of nothing when his 20-yard shot whipped into the corner in the 70th minute. 

Jorge Herrando tucked the ball in the net five minutes from time but the goal was ruled out for a foul on goalkeeper Joan Garcia, and shortly after, Raphinha volleyed in from three yards to well and truly end Osasuna's stubborn resistance. The Blaugrana are now seven points clear but Madrid could cut that to four if they beat Alaves on Sunday night.

GOAL rates Barcelona's players from Camp Nou...

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (7/10):

    Had to be alert to the dangers of Budimir and particularly Munoz and did a decent job in goal.

    Jules Kounde (6/10):

    Wasn't able to get forward in an attacking sense as much as usual as Osasuna's swift offence were a handful.

    Pau Cubarsi (5/10):

    The young centre-back didn't have a great night. He was sloppy at the back and found it difficult to keep a lid on Osasuna's attack.

    Gerard Martin (6/10):

    Struggled to handle the rapid Munoz but also showed good pace when getting back to clear the danger. 

    Alejandro Balde (6/10):

    Had some good races with Munoz, and sometimes came off second-best, but largely had a competent evening. 

    Midfield

    Eric Garcia (5/10):

    Didn't add a great deal to Barcelona's midfield at a time when they needed more creativity to break down a stubborn away team. 

    Pedri (7/10):

    The Spaniard worked his socks off and kept chugging away when trying to unlock the away defence. He got an assist and is such a force for Barca.

    Raphinha (8/10):

    The Brazilian wasn't at his best on the whole but he took his first goal in brilliant fashion. Then was in the right place at the right time for his second.

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (7/10):

    While the teenager was a threat, Osasuna's Abel Bretones did a decent job against the Spanish winger. Still showed off some lovely bits of skill, mind. 

    Ferran Torres (6/10):

    Was unlucky to have an excellent header ruled out but other than that, should have scored a couple. 

    Marcus Rashford (7/10):

    Continues to earn his place in Barcelona's starting XI, with his trickery and crossing ability a real bonus. After a lively first half he wasn't quite as good in the second, though.

  Subs & Manager

    Subs & Manager

    Fermin Lopez (7/10):

    The attacking midfielder looked sharp off the bench.

    Frenkie de Jong (6/10):

    Was about to come on to turn the tide in Barca's favour but Raphinha did that so his impact wasn't really needed or felt.

    Marc Casado (N/A):

    Too little time to make an impact.

    Andreas Christensen (N/A):

    Came on with minutes to spare.

    Roony Bardghji (N/A):

    Barely touched the ball when brought on.

    Hansi Flick (7/10):

    His team created a hatful of chances and had the lion's share of possession but they weren't clinical in front of goal for the majority of the contest. Will be thankful he has Raphinha back fit again as he resisted going to his bench for a long time.

