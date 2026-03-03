Goal.com
Yamal Bernal Barcelona Atletico GFXGetty/GOAL
Tom Maston

Barcelona player ratings vs Atletico Madrid: No remontada this time! Lamine Yamal and Marc Bernal star but Blaugrana fall short of epic Copa del Rey comeback

Barcelona fell agonisingly short of an epic comeback in their Copa del Rey semi-final against Atletico Madrid as the Blaugrana won Tuesday's second leg 3-0 but lost out 4-3 on aggregate. Teenage midfielder Marc Bernal scored twice on a night where Barca launched attack after attack, but they couldn't find the fourth goal that would have taken the tie to extra-time.

Ferran Torres wasted two early chances as he twice missed the target when well placed, but Barca did take the lead when Bernal fired into an empty net after Lamine Yamal left two Atleti defenders for dead and delivered a low ball across the six-yard box.

The visitors rarely posed an attacking threat, though Ademola Lookman really should have done better when presented with a headed opportunity late in the first half. And he was made to pay moments later when Pedri was felled in the box and Raphinha stepped up to score from the penalty spot with the final kick before half-time.

With renewed belief Barca went in search of more goals, and Joao Cancelo and Bernal both forced Juan Musso into saves from the edge of the box. Those two players eventually combined for Barca's third goal, as Cancelo's searching cross was volleyed home by Bernal at the back post.

Wave after wave of Barcelona attack followed, but they could not test Musso in the Atletico goal, with Gerard Martin's strike that sailed over the bar the closest they came to an equaliser in the tie. Instead, it will be Atletico who play Real Sociedad or Athletic Club in April's final.

GOAL rates Barca's players from Camp Nou...

  • FC Barcelona v Atlético de Madrid - Copa Del ReyGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Joan Garcia (6/10):

    Rarely stretched but handled well when he was forced into a save.

    Jules Kounde (N/A):

    Forced off with an injury after just 12 minutes.

    Pau Cubarsi (8/10):

    Made numerous excellent interventions in and around his own penalty area while showing good composure in possession.

    Gerard Martin (6/10):

    Solid alongside Cubarsi. When he did give the ball away, he worked hard to win it back.

    Joao Cancelo (7/10):

    Forced to switch over to right-back following Kounde's early injury which led to him playing a more inverted role. Combined well with Yamal on occasion while his superb ball created Bernal's second goal.

  • FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP

    Midfield

    Pedri (7/10):

    Played some superb forward passes while it was his burst into the box that earned the penalty. Lack of fitness perhaps led to him fading a little as time wore on.

    Marc Bernal (8/10):

    In the right place to open the scoring from close range and then stole in at the back post to make it 3-0 with a composed finish. Continues to show why he has been compared to Busquets in Catalunya.

    Fermin Lopez (5/10):

    Showed plenty of energy but struggled to get involved before being replaced just past the hour mark.

  • FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP

    Attack

    Lamine Yamal (9/10):

    Had the Atletico defence on the back foot every time he picked up possession and produced some wondrous dribbles, including when he assisted the opening goal. 

    Ferran Torres (4/10):

    Missed the target twice when well placed in the first half and didn't offer much as Lewandowski's replacement before being substituted.

    Raphinha (7/10):

    Had some bright moments and expertly netted the penalty but his shooting radar was off in open play too often.

  • FBL-ESP-CUP-BARCELONA-ATLETICO MADRIDAFP

    Subs & Manager

    Alejandro Balde (6/10):

    On early for Kounde and kept things pretty simple in possession. A little isolated in defence at times before he was then forced off with an injury of his own.

    Marcus Rashford (5/10):

    Had a couple of runs down the left but failed to create much of note.

    Dani Olmo (6/10):

    Tried to get involved as soon as he replaced Fermin and was a nuisance to the Atleti defence.

    Ronald Araujo (6/10):

    Replaced the stricken Balde but spent most of his time on the pitch up front.

    Hansi Flick (6/10):

    Not much more he could have done. Picked an attacking line-up while two substitutions were forced by injuries. Should take the blame for Barca losing the tie after the first leg, but couldn't have done much more on the night here.

