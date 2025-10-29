Barcelona finalising plan to play match in Peru to make up for missed revenue after Miami clash against Villarreal cancelled

The Catalan giants are negotiating a lucrative offer to play in Peru in late December after the club’s planned Miami fixture against Villarreal was officially cancelled. According to Mundo Deportivo, the potential friendly would generate between €7-8 million, providing a much-needed financial boost amid the club’s ongoing efforts to stabilise revenue streams.

Barcelona had been scheduled to face Villarreal at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on December 20, but the event organisers, Relevent Sports, withdrew due to “uncertainty in Spain.” La Liga and Relevent confirmed the match would not take place, citing a lack of preparation time and growing political instability, while Barcelona described it as a “missed commercial opportunity.”

The club had also rejected a separate offer to play in Libya earlier this month, which could have generated an additional €5m, due to safety concerns. Now, the club see the Peru proposal as an ideal alternative to recover lost income, especially after another financial setback from the Miami cancellation.