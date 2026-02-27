Getty Images Sport
Barcelona told they must be 'perfect' to beat Newcastle as director Deco wants repeat of earlier Champions League win against Eddie Howe's men
Deco is well aware of the atmosphere in St James' Park
The two sides have already crossed paths during the league phase this season, with Barca emerging as narrow victors, but the director believes the stakes have now been significantly raised for the business end of Europe’s elite competition. The former Portugal international refused to label the pairing as a stroke of luck, despite the Catalan giants avoiding continental heavyweights. Instead, Deco emphasised the tactical discipline and intensity required to overcome Eddie Howe’s side over two legs. The Blaugrana hierarchy is well aware of the atmosphere waiting for them at St James' Park, which has become a fortress for the Magpies on European nights.
Barcelona is chasing the perfect blueprint
The 2-1 victory on Tyneside earlier in the campaign serves as the gold standard for this Barcelona team as they look to re-establish themselves as a dominant force in Europe. Looking back at the campaign so far, he pointed out that while the team has shown glimpses of brilliance against Europe’s elite, they must avoid the second-half lapses that cost them in other high-profile matches against the likes of PSG.
"The match against Newcastle has been one of the best we have performed throughout the season, both at a defensive and offensive level and in the control of the game. Against PSG we also played well, although in the second half we dropped the level. The one in Newcastle was perfect and that means that, if we want to go through, we will have to do it perfect. It will be a very tough match against one of the best fanbases in the world, who push a lot and give energy to the players," Deco stated during his analysis of the draw.
Battling the Premier League intensity
Despite Newcastle’s current mid-table position in the Premier League, Deco was quick to shut down any suggestions that Barcelona had received a favourable draw. The sporting director maintained a respectful tone throughout his assessment of the English opposition, highlighting the atmospheric difficulties of playing in Tyneside. While some may have joked that Ivan Rakitic’s presence at the draw brought his former club luck, Deco remained focused on the physical and tactical hurdles that await flick’s men in the coming weeks.
"Historically, the Premier is very competitive, in which it is played with a lot of intensity. We will have to fight to have the ball and be forceful both at an offensive and defensive level. If we do it, we have chances to win against anyone. So we must face it like this, although the most important thing now is the match against Villarreal," the director added
Managing expectations at the Nou Camp
While Barcelona will have the perceived advantage of playing the second leg at Camp Nou, Deco was careful not to overstate the importance of being the home side for the decider. He believes the tie could be won or lost in the first leg if the players are not psychologically prepared for the intensity Newcastle bring to their home turf. Deco was quick to remind the squad and the supporters that the pursuit of silverware requires a game-by-game mentality. The director's insistence on being 'perfect' serves as both a motivational tool and a sobering reminder of the quality currently residing in the Premier League.
"Playing the second leg in Barcelona is an advantage, but Newcastle's ground is very tough," he highlighted.
