Getty Images Sport
Barcelona open talks with Borussia Dortmund hero as La Liga champions seek backup for Man City target Jules Kounde
Catalans eye Bundesliga solution
Flick is reportedly looking to raid the Bundesliga for defensive reinforcements, with Ryerson emerging as a surprise candidate to strengthen the Spanish league leaders' backline. The German head coach, who maintains a close eye on football in his homeland, is said to be an admirer of the Norwegian international’s industrious style of play and versatility.
According to reports from Sky Sport, the Catalan club have placed the 28-year-old on their shortlist of potential targets as they look to add depth to their defensive unit and have already opened talks with his representatives to sound out his interest in a move.
- AFP
Flick seeks reliability
The report indicates that Barcelona’s sporting department values the profile of the Dortmund man highly. Since joining the Black and Yellows from Union Berlin in January 2023, Ryerson has established himself as a fan favourite at Signal Iduna Park. Known for his tireless work rate, defensive solidity, and aggression in duels, he has become a staple in the starting XI, often keeping more high-profile names out of the team.
Flick is understood to appreciate players who offer tactical discipline and physical intensity, traits that the Norwegian possesses in abundance. While he may not offer the same attacking flair as some of the modern full-backs the Blaugrana have fielded in the past, his reliability and ability to play on both the right and left flanks make him a valuable asset for a squad competing on multiple fronts.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
The Kounde dilemma
The urgency to recruit a right-back has been heightened by the uncertain future of Jules Kounde. Although the Frenchman has performed admirably on the right side of the defence for both club and country, he has made no secret of his preference to play as a central defender. His performances have reportedly caught the eye of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, who had shown interest in him in the previous transfer window.
He ended up signing a new contract, suggesting his long-term future lies with the Camp Nou club, though City returning for him has not been ruled out. Even if Kounde stays, the lack of a natural, experienced alternative in the squad is a concern for Flick and the club hierarchy is reportedly keen to bring in a seasoned professional who can rotate with the former Sevilla man or step in should he be sold to alleviate the club’s well-documented financial issues.
- AFP
A cost-effective option
Ryerson represents a potentially cost-effective solution for Barcelona. Unlike other high-profile targets who would command astronomical transfer fees, the full-back could be available for a more modest sum. His contract with Dortmund runs until the summer of 2028, but the report states Dortmund do not have a massive asking price.
Dortmund would likely be reluctant to lose a player described as a "hero" by the Yellow Wall for his commitment and fighting spirit. Ryerson was instrumental in the club’s run to the Champions League final in 2023-24, proving he can handle the pressure of the biggest stages in European football. However, the allure of playing for Barcelona, combined with the opportunity to work under a manager of Flick’s pedigree, could prove difficult for the player to turn down.
One of the key factors driving the interest is the player’s ability to play multiple positions. While primarily a right-back, he has frequently been deployed as a left-back during his time in Germany. This two-footedness and tactical flexibility would allow Flick to cover two positions with a single signing, a crucial factor for a squad that has often been stretched thin by injuries.
The Sky Sport report suggests that while no formal offer has been made, the interest is concrete. Barcelona scouts have been monitoring Ryerson’s performances throughout the current campaign. With the January transfer window approaching, it remains to be seen whether the reigning Spanish champions will test Dortmund’s resolve immediately or wait until the summer to launch their pursuit.
Advertisement