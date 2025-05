This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Barcelona plot lowball Marcus Rashford offer as La Liga champions refuse to match Man Utd's asking price and line up Luis Diaz and Gabriel Martinelli as alternatives M. Rashford Manchester United Transfers Barcelona LaLiga Premier League Barcelona are reluctant to match Manchester United's asking price for Marcus Rashford but are eager to sign the attacker this summer. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona want to avoid €40m Rashford fee

United keen to sell England international

