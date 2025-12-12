Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
Barcelona and Man City on alert as Denzel Dumfries' bargain release clause kicks in again after ditching Jorge Mendes as his agent
Dumfries changes agent
The landscape of the summer transfer market may have just shifted significantly following developments in Milan. Dumfries, the Dutch international who has been a staple on the right flank for Inter, has reportedly decided to sever ties with his agency. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the defender has chosen to end his professional relationship with Mendes’ Gestifute agency, opting to take a different path regarding his career management.
This decision is being viewed across Europe as a clear signal of intent. Historically, players often switch representation when they are agitating for a move or looking to facilitate a specific transfer that their current agents have failed to materialise. For Dumfries, who has long been linked with a move to the Premier League or La Liga, taking control of his future suggests he is preparing for a departure from San Siro at the end of the current campaign.
The bargain clause returns
The most intriguing aspect of this development for prospective suitors is the contractual detail that has re-emerged alongside the agent shuffle. The Italian publication reports that a specific release clause in the contract is set to become active again during a limited window in July. While release clauses in modern football often sit at astronomical figures designed to deter buyers, this clause is reportedly set at a highly accessible €25 million (£22m).
For a seasoned wing-back with Champions League final experience and a proven track record in Serie A, that figure represents a significant market opportunity. In an era where full-backs can command much larger fees, securing a starter of Dumfries' physical profile for less than half that amount is seen as a rare bargain. This clause was reportedly negotiated during his last renewal talks to ensure that if he did wish to leave, he wouldn't be priced out of a move, while Inter would still guarantee a profit on their initial investment.
Barcelona and City circle
This development has notably piqued the interest of Barcelona and Manchester City. The Catalan giants have held a long-standing interest in the Dutchman. With their well-documented financial constraints still playing a major role in their recruitment strategy, a fixed, low-cost fee for a high-calibre player fits their profile perfectly.
Meanwhile, City are looking at the long-term restructuring of their defence. Still seeking a permanent heir to Kyle Walker following his departure, the Premier League champions are scouring the market for an experienced operator who can rotate into the side immediately. Pep Guardiola values athleticism and the ability to arrive late in the box, and Dumfries appears to fit the bill. The fact that no negotiation with Inter would be required - simply the triggering of the clause - appeals to City's desire for clean, swift business.
Injury woes and Inter's stance
However, the immediate picture is slightly clouded by fitness concerns. Dumfries is currently sidelined with a muscle injury, which has somewhat cooled the prospect of a January departure. Inter, for their part, are focusing on his recovery, hoping to have him back to full fitness for the crucial post-Christmas run-in.
The club hierarchy is reportedly resigned to the possibility of losing him. They are aware that the release clause takes the decision out of their hands. If the player and his new representatives agree on personal terms with a suitor willing to pay the €25m, the Nerazzurri will be powerless to stop him.
For now, the focus is rehabilitation. Dumfries is working separately from the main group at Appiano Gentile, aiming to return to the pitch before the year is out. But in the background, the machinery for a summer exit is whirring into life. By leaving Mendes, he has cleared the decks for a new negotiation strategy. With a bargain price tag hanging over his head and two of Europe's biggest clubs needing reinforcements on the right, the wing-back is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about names of the upcoming summer window.
