Barcelona reportedly make decision over signing England international Marcus Rashford permanently from Man United

Amorim's exit will come as a boost for a number of out-of-favour United stars, with Kobbie Mainoo among those to potentially benefit from the club's decision to part ways with the Portuguese boss just 14 months after his appointment. Rashford is another who may have fancied his chances at rebuilding his United career next season when the Premier League side secure a permanent successor for the former Sporting boss.

However, Barcelona fully intend to make Rashford's loan move permanent following the 28-year-old's impressive start to life in Spain. Indeed, Rashford has scored two goals and laid on an additional six assists for the Blaugrana as they look to successfully defend their La Liga crown.

Barcelona currently sit atop the La Liga table, four points clear of fierce rivals Real Madrid. The pair will resume rivalries in the Supercopa de Espana on Sunday after they eased past Athletic Club in their semi-final clash on Wednesday, while Los Blancos got the better of fellow capital outfit Atletico on Thursday.