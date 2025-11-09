'Another standing ovation' - Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford inches ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to top La Liga charts

Manchester United fan @Utddoja wrote: "Rashford standing ovation in back to back games from match going Barca fans, but I have to listen to SOME E-culers tell me he’s terrible."

Barcelona fan @frdrjpi added: "Rashford has bounced back so well from the Brugge game, elite playmaking, doing the dirty work (!) & at the heart of 3/4 goals. The most exciting part is that he’s nowhere near his A-game yet."

@mannnyyutd joked: "No need to respond to Rashford haters when you know what he’s gonna do the very next game, 2 assists and 3rd corner assist."

@BarcaChaos joked: "Hello, Rashford speaking. How can I assist you today?"

X user @EllisPrivv concluded: "3 points secured. Lewandowski hattrick. Rashford brace of assists. Yamal goal + Madrid dropped points against Rayo Vallecano. Perfect ending to the weekend."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!